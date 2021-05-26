Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,063,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 168,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.59% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $5,364,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 97,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 54.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 3,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 57.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 183,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after buying an additional 66,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.80.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,906. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.80 and its 200-day moving average is $247.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.