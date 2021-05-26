Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1417 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

TSE:AP.UN traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$44.43. 93,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,813. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$31.50 and a 52 week high of C$44.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. The firm has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21.

In related news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$712,432.26.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.64.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

