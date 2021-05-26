Savaria Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of SIS stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.30. The company had a trading volume of 89,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.39. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$11.60 and a 52-week high of C$19.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.25.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIS. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$182,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,368,750. Also, Director Alain Tremblay sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.07, for a total transaction of C$271,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$957,710. Insiders have sold a total of 95,261 shares of company stock worth $1,760,119 in the last 90 days.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

