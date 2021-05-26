Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Compass Group (CPG)

Compass Group (LON: CPG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2021 – Compass Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Compass Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Compass Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

5/6/2021 – Compass Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:CPG traded up GBX 22.12 ($0.29) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,625.62 ($21.24). 1,789,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,562.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,464.10. Compass Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,024.50 ($13.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.