Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 64,551 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 493,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 64,551 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,647,000 after buying an additional 922,760 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,356,000 after buying an additional 787,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,773,000 after purchasing an additional 57,688 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.09. 63,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,563,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $26.73.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.