BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,093,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155,901 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of HCA Healthcare worth $3,219,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,164 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,461 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $212.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,740. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $217.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.87.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,032 shares of company stock valued at $71,171,144. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

