Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $99,000 in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,624 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,567,000 after buying an additional 7,938,942 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,342,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 104,302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 48,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

SMFG traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,751. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.