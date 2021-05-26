Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 147,085 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,085 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of H&R Block worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.67. 16,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,867. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The business’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

HRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

