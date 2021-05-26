QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

QinetiQ Group stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.05. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

