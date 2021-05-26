Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $13,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,229,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after purchasing an additional 322,495 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.11.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

