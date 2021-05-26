Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,978,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,757 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 549,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 110.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.04. 19,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,415. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.90. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $58.16.

