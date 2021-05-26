BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.04% of Zimmer Biomet worth $3,349,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 797,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.50. 14,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,369. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.98 and a 200 day moving average of $159.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

