Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 96,242 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,242 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XRX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,515. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

