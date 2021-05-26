BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 2,605.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,141 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Shares of NYSE:MHD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 99,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,161. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

