Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.900-5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,757. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

