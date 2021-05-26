TD Securities Upgrades Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) to Buy

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAWLF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shawcor from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Shawcor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Get Shawcor alerts:

OTCMKTS SAWLF traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $4.26. 1,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. Shawcor has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $6.15.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.