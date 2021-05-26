Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.050-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.78 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.970-1.070 EPS.

NUS stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.07. 1,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.97. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $32,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $118,182.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,693 shares of company stock worth $2,155,905. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

