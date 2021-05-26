Gold X Mining Corp. (CVE:GLDX) Director Richard Allen Munson Sells 100,000 Shares

Gold X Mining Corp. (CVE:GLDX) Director Richard Allen Munson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.62, for a total value of C$361,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,660.88.

Shares of GLDX stock traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 41,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,665. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.68. Gold X Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$2.20 and a one year high of C$4.62.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$4.61 price objective on shares of Gold X Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Gold X Mining Corp., a Canadian junior mining company, engages in developing the Toroparu Gold Project in Guyana, South America. Its Toroparu project comprises 100% owned Upper Puruni Concession, which covers an area of 53,844 hectares located in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region of Western Guyana. The company was formerly known as Sandspring Resources Ltd.

