Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Stock Holdings Cut by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,404,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,507. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $47.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46.

