Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,703 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 44,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in KeyCorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $413,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens raised their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.04.

NYSE KEY opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.