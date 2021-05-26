Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.76. 4,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,638. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $76.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.10.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.048 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.40%.

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.