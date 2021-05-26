Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $20,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,116,000 after purchasing an additional 181,888 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 167.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $425.54. 13,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,441. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $425.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.50. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $240.98 and a 1-year high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

