Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 50,222 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,222 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,654,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 8,232.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Amphenol by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 502,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,772,000 after purchasing an additional 259,413 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Amphenol stock opened at $67.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $4,080,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

