Brokerages Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.31. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 219.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCCI shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

HCCI traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 53,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,809. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a market cap of $741.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $34.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

