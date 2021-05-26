1ST Source Bank Sells 993 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 54,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

