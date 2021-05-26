Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,274 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 799,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,310,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after buying an additional 23,575 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,720. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72.

