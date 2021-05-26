BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 431.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 50,098 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.15% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $12,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,472.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,365.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,434 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.73. 859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,651. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.24 and its 200 day moving average is $183.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $223.79.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

