Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ USLB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.84. 11,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.26. Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $39.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

