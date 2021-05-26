Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 3,800 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE URI opened at $325.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $134.39 and a one year high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.84 and its 200-day moving average is $278.96.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.07.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.