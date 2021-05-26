1ST Source Bank Sells 882 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 33,437 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 98,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.78. 50,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,444,756. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.82. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.