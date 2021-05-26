2,044 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Republic Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $208,205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,610,000 after acquiring an additional 452,156 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,436. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

