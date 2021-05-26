Choate Investment Advisors Buys 26 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $708.92.

CHTR stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $696.76. 7,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,442. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $662.61 and its 200-day moving average is $641.69. The company has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $498.08 and a 12 month high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

