BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 388.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,369 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.14% of Dolby Laboratories worth $14,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.81. 646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,725. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

