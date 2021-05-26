The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $16.02 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Steel Dynamics worth $16,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 585,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $66.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

