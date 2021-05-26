Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $55.03 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $55,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.38. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $447.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

