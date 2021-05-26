Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,613 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Ingersoll Rand worth $29,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.23.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.81 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.