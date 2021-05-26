Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,804 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $28,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after acquiring an additional 362,047 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,809.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 117,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 113,416 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY opened at $216.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.