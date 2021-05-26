The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $18,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 32,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in International Paper by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 14,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.