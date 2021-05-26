IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $988,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $136.60 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $139.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

