IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 471 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.17.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $154.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.05 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.05 and its 200-day moving average is $153.14.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

