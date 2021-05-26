Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

NYSE:DY opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DY shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.