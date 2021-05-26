Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.73 Million

Brokerages expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to report $34.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.90 million and the lowest is $34.50 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $31.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $139.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $143.13 million, with estimates ranging from $142.10 million to $144.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 27.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,274. The company has a market capitalization of $411.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.28. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

In other news, Director Susan M. Abundis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,140.00. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $36,984.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

