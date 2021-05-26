Bluzelle Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 26th. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $71.98 million and $117.26 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00078361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00018048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00950619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.44 or 0.09794075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00091026 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,540,755 coins. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

