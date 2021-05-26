US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to post $6.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.61 billion. US Foods posted sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $27.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.98 billion to $27.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $29.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.11 billion to $30.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

USFD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.23. 15,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,192. US Foods has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,723 shares of company stock worth $5,538,652 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in US Foods by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 994,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,127,000 after buying an additional 208,348 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,317,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in US Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in US Foods by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after buying an additional 229,574 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

