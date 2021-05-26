Thunder Token (TT) Price Reaches $0.0107

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 26th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $77.85 million and $2.32 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00017636 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00211632 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001206 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000874 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

