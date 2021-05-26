1inch (1INCH) Price Tops $3.24 on Major Exchanges

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. 1inch has a market cap of $543.55 million and $160.62 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One 1inch coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.24 or 0.00008277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00078361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00018048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00950619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.44 or 0.09794075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00091026 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch (CRYPTO:1INCH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,513,935 coins. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/# . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

1inch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

