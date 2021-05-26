BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,128 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.14% of Zai Lab worth $16,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,074.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $2,948,637.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,583,136.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $24,294,392.

ZLAB stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.04. 1,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.94. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $64.39 and a 1 year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

