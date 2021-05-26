Mariner LLC Has $9.44 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,445,000 after purchasing an additional 511,088 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,542,000 after acquiring an additional 288,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $367,316,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.15. 25,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,868. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.33 and a beta of 0.81. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.21 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.12 and a 200 day moving average of $224.77.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

