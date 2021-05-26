BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $18.53 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,605,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,748 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.15% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $18,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 469,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 168,651 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,295,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,897,000 after buying an additional 1,205,229 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

TEVA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. 22,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,224,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,252. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

