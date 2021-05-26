Mariner LLC Acquires 31,060 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $122,626,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 341.1% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 207,402 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $7,711,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 225,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.82. 149,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,455,117. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $189.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

